TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Popular Taiwanese YouTuber Potter King (波特王) has denied a request from his Chinese partner to remove a video featuring President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) after it became viral.

In a video titled "First person in the world to flirt with a president" posted on Saturday (Dec. 14), Potter King and his team welcomed Tsai to their design studio and engaged in humorous conversation. The YouTube personality then proceeded to try out his flirting techniques on Tsai, drawing laughter from both his production team and the president's security detail.

The comical video was well-received by online audiences and has accumulated 3.1 million views in less than two days. However, the channel's production team says it has received warnings from its Chinese sponsor Papitube asking that it delete the video, reported CNA.

The Kaohsiung-based creative team said that Papitube threatened to terminate their contract and demanded that the channel never refer to Taiwan as a country or Tsai as president. After a brief discussion with his team, Potter King told its Chinese partner that Tsai is indeed the president of Taiwan and that he would rather lose profits than kneel before the Chinese Communist Party, according to Liberty Times.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) told the media that Tsai would reach out to Potter King for more details, but that Taiwanese citizens should be able to call their leader "president." Many Taiwanese netizens also voiced their support on Potter King's Facebook page and praised the team's courage to defend Taiwan's democracy.



Taiwan YouTuber Potter King is known to invent witty pick-up lines. (Facebook photo)