Unseasonably mild weather forecast for Taiwan until end of year

Northeasterly wind expected to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday followed by warm weekend

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/16 10:33
Taipei's Da'an Forest Park.

Taipei's Da'an Forest Park. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The unseasonably warm weather is set to last until the end of the year, though occasional precipitation is likely to occur between Thursday (Dec. 19) and Friday (Dec. 20) due to a breezy northeasterly wind coming up in the middle of the week.

No strong cold air mass is expected in the next two weeks, said Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

A balmy 29 degrees Celsius is forecast for most of Taiwan starting Monday (Dec. 16), while day and nighttime temperatures could vary by as much as 10 degrees. The mercury will then drop to as low as 13 to 15 degrees due to a daytime radiative cooling effect.

A northeasterly wind is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday (Dec. 18), with occasional rains expected on windward sides in northern and northeastern Taiwan, bringing temperatures down briefly across the country.

However, the country's weather is expected to turn warmer again this weekend (Dec. 21 to 22), said Wu.
weather
mercury
northeasterly wind

