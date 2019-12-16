Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends against Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball ga... Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends against Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points including an explosive one-handed dunk, Joe Harris had 16 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-89 on Sunday night.

DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Garrett Temple finished with 13 points for the Nets, who ended a two-game skid.

Ben Simmons scored 20 points and Tobias Harris chipped in 17 for the 76ers, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Brooklyn was finishing a back-to-back after losing at defending NBA champion Toronto on Saturday night.

It got a needed lift from its bench, with reserves scoring 23 first-half points en route to a 57-43 lead at halftime.

Dinwiddie, who was frustrated after the Nets blew a 20-point lead Wednesday night to lose to the Charlotte Hornets, riled up the Brooklyn bench with an impressive jam on an inbound pass from Garrett Temple with 8:28 to play in the third quarter to make it 64-52.

After Tobias Harris cut the deficit to 66-68 with an 18-foot jumper with 7 minutes to go in the quarter, Brooklyn blitzed Philadelphia with a 10-0 run, capped by Dinwiddie’s alley-oop to Jarrett Allen that stretched the lead to 76-58 with 3:03 left.

The 76ers didn't do themselves any favors during that stretch by missing seven shots.

The Nets bench outscored Philadelphia’s 40-23.

BACK IN UNIFORM

F Wilson Chandler made his season debut for Brooklyn after serving a 25-game ban for using performance-enhancing drugs. The 12-year veteran checked into the game with 5:26 remaining in the opening period. Chandler, who was signed to a one-year deal in July, was suspended August 29. He finished with two points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

TIP-INS

76ers: C Joel Embiid missed Sunday’s night’s game with an upper respiratory illness. … Al Horford played with a sore left knee and left hamstring. He finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Nets: Dinwiddie has scored more 20 points in each of Brooklyn’s last four games. He’s notched 17 20-point games this season after doing so 18 times last year.

UP NEXT

76ers: Start a three-game homestand when they host Miami on Wednesday..

Nets: At New Orleans on Tuesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports