Wheeler, Scheifele help Jets beat Flyers 7-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a power-play goal and added two assists in the Winnipeg Jets' 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday,

Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to help the Jets improve to 20-11-2.

Matt Niskanen, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott allowed six goals on 17 shots in the first two periods, and Carter Hart made six stops in relief in the third.

The Jets scored twice on a five-minute power play midway through the second period after Philadelphia left winger Joel Farabee crashed into Mathieu Perreault long after the winger gave up the puck. Perreault stayed down on the ice for quite some time, then had to be helped off and went straight to the dressing room. He did not return.

Farabee was given a major for interference and a game misconduct. Ahead 2-1 at the time of the penalty, Winnipeg scored two goals during the major and a total of four in 4:17 span to take a 6-1 lead.

Wheeler scored his ninth goal of the season on that power play, and Scheifele, who assisted on Wheeler’s marker, then added another 2:41 later for his team-leading 15th. He extended his points streak to six games.

The Jets then scored two even-strength goals 16 seconds apart. Shaw scored his first of the season at 14:35, followed by Laine with his 10th of the season.

NOTES: The Jets rebounded from a 5-2 loss at Detroit on Thursday night. They are 10-5-1 at home, going 8-1-1 in the last 10. ... The Flyers were 0-3 on a three-game trip, falling 4-1 at Minnesota on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.