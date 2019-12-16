MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer league says that a second-tier game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete has been suspended at halftime after insulting language was chanted by fans and used in a banner against a player.

Some fans at Rayo’s stadium on Sunday held up a banner that called Ukrainian player Roman Zozulia “a Nazi.”

The league says that both teams asked the referee not to continue playing at halftime when the match was halted with the score at 0-0.

Zozulia briefly played for Rayo in 2017. At that time some Rayo supporters said they did not want him on their team for alleged extreme right-wing political views, which Zozulia has strongly disputed.

