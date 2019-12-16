Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal celebrates after scoring his side's third... Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — A first-half masterclass from Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side moved to within four points of second-place Leicester as the reigning Premier League champions bounced back from a derby defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

De Bruyne struck after only 89 seconds before teeing up Raheem Sterling and adding the third himself as he moved on to four goals across his last five City appearances.

Arsenal, whose best chance came before De Bruyne's first effort, were second best for the majority of the contest and have now won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg has taken four points from his first four league games at the helm. The Gunners, who have not won at home since Oct. 24, now sit seven points off the top four and are the same distance clear of the relegation zone.

