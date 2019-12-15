  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/15 23:11
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86
Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103
Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107
Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109
Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100
Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108
Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103
Detroit 34 9 22 3 21 74 132
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97
N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72
Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86
Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89
Philadelphia 32 17 10 5 39 98 92
N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101
Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86
Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88
Minnesota 33 16 12 5 37 102 107
Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101
Chicago 33 12 15 6 30 89 107
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84
Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109
Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104
Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100
Vancouver 33 16 13 4 36 107 99
San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122
Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97
Los Angeles 34 13 18 3 29 86 109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 2

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.