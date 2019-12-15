NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|338
|168
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|274
|212
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|247
|343
|Miami
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|221
|399
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|317
|309
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|318
|255
|Indianapolis
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|296
|295
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|230
|337
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Baltimore
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|472
|257
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|259
|242
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|273
|291
|Cincinnati
|1
|12
|0
|.077
|198
|325
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|371
|281
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|258
|366
|Denver
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|236
|261
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|289
|251
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|334
|267
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|297
|301
|Washington
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|188
|310
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|247
|362
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|344
|296
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|378
|381
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|360
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|300
|343
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|309
|270
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|339
|249
|Chicago
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|243
|232
|Detroit
|3
|9
|1
|.269
|287
|335
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|397
|229
|Seattle
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|341
|321
|L.A. Rams
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|311
|262
|Arizona
|3
|9
|1
|.269
|272
|374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.