TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) of hypocrisy, saying in a televised debate on Sunday (Dec. 15) that even if the KMT appears to oppose “one country, two systems,” it is actually helping China achieve its political goal.

Shen Hsiu-hua (沈秀華), dean of the Institute of Sociology, National Tsing Hua University, asked how Taiwan’s political parties should work to safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy in Taiwan’s future relations with China.

KMT representative Chang, Hsien-yao (張顯耀) responded by saying the biggest problem in Taiwan’s relations with China is the lack of political trust and dialogue between the two sides. He went on to say the KMT insists on the "Consensus of 1992" but opposes the “one country, two systems” framework.

DPP representative Le Yen-jong (李晏榕) said that China has been oppressing Taiwan in every possible way, and the KMT is actually helping China realize its “one country, two systems” goal. She added that if China did not give up the “one country, two system” framework, the DPP would not accept dialogue with China.

She said that in order to achieve economic self sufficiency, the DPP would continue to push for decreasing economic reliance on China. It would also strive for better national security, and promote military independence.

In addition to the intense debate between the two main political parties, People First Party’s (PFP) Chen Yi-chieh said cross-strait relations should be decided by Taiwan’s 23 million people. Chen added that peaceful, non-violent negotiations are the best way to solve cross-strait issues.