TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the cool weather replaces the summer heat, it's not just winter, it's strawberry picking season in the mountainous areas of Taipei’s Neihu District, according to Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO).

In an online press release on Friday (Dec. 13), GEO said most people associate the Baishihu (White Stone Lake) community with the keel-shaped suspension bridge. A walk from Bishanyen bus stop at Bishan Temple, across the bridge towards the heart-shaped pond, provides visitors with a leisurely excursion in lovely surroundings.

GEO added that it had recently planted Kalanchoe on the heart-shaped pond to bring some warm colors to the winter landscape. GEO Slope Conservation Section Chief Chen Jian-fan (陳建帆) added that it's also strawberry picking season in the Baishihu community.

As local strawberries are grown in greenhouses, visitors won’t have to worry about soggy conditions in strawberry fields on a rainy day.

How to get there:

By car: Take Bishan Road (碧山路) and follow signs to Bishan Temple (碧山巖).

By public transport: Get off at MRT Neihu Station, take S2 or S2 Shuttle Bus at the MRT Neihu Station bus stop, at MRT station exit, and get off at Bishanyen (碧山巖).

(All Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)