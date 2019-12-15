The Taipei City Animal Protection Office said Sunday that starting in December, it has stepped up patrols in popular parks and public attractions at weekends to enforce the city's animal leash regulations, and will continue to do so indefinitely.

According to the city's Autonomous Regulations for Animal Protection, pet owners are required to keep their pets on a leash,or place them in strollers or carriers in public areas, with the exception of designated dog parks where dogs can run free.

Pet owners who fail to do so can be fined between NT$2,000 to NT$10,000.

Although the regulations have been in place since 2015, some owners have continued to let their pets roam free in public places, which increases the risks of them being hurt and impacts road safety, the office said.

From January to the end of November, a total of 468 dogs and cats have been killed on the roads of Taipei, the office said.

The office urged pet owners to follow regulations for the safety of their pets and others, and encouraged those who see irresponsible owners with unleashed pets to call the office at(02) 8789-3064~5 or the 1999 Citizen Hotline.