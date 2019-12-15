  1. Home
Presidents Cup Results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/15 16:38
Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Sunday
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 16, INTERNATIONAL 14
Singles
United States 8, International 4

Tiger Woods, United States, def. Abraham Ancer, International, 3 and 2.

Tony Finau, United States, halved with. Hideki Matsuyama, International.

Patrick Reed, United States, def. C.T. Pan, International, 4 and 2.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Haotong Li, International, 4 and 3.

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, halved with. Adam Hadwin, International.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann, International, 3 and 2.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.

Webb Simpson, United States, def. Byeong Hun An, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Smith, Australia, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Louis Oosthuizen, International.

Rickie Fowler, United States, halved with Marc Leishman, International.