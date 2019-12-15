TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Culture and Tourism Bureau of central Taiwan’s Miaoli County aims to establish the Miaoli Music & Dine Festival, according to a recent press release from the bureau.

It said the annual large-scale festival will include food and drink exhibitions, concerts, and other performances. The bureau added the event will take place at about the same time and same place every year, in addition to hosting the Hakka Tung Blossom Festival.

The Miaoli Music & Dine Festival will take place at Zhunan Sports Park from Dec. 27-29, and admission is free, according to the bureau.

The Dec. 27 “Broadway Jazz Night” will feature performances from Dbbie DJ from 6:30-7 p.m.; with concerts from Person Jazz and Ding Jazz Band, from 7- 9:10 p.m.; “Music and Delicacy” activities will take place on Dec. 28 and feature art and cultural performances from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; DJ Didi's show is from 6:30-7 p.m.; while concerts and performances from the A-Team and LamiGirls are from 7-10 p.m..

The “Parent-Child” Day on Dec. 29 will include parent-child activities and art and cultural performances from communities and schools, starting at 10 a.m., according to the bureau.