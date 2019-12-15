All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97 Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86 N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72 Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86 Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89 Philadelphia 32 17 10 5 39 98 92 Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103 N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101 Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107 Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109 Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100 Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108 Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98 Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103 New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115 Detroit 34 9 22 3 21 74 132 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93 Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86 Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80 Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84 Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88 Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104 Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109 Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100 Minnesota 33 16 12 5 37 102 107 Vancouver 33 16 13 4 36 107 99 San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122 Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101 Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97 Chicago 33 12 15 6 30 89 107 Los Angeles 34 13 18 3 29 86 109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 2

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.