Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, right, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant in the first half of an NBA basketba... Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, right, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, left, pulls in a loose ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. pursues in the first half of an ... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, left, pulls in a loose ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. pursues in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams , left, fights for a rebound with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball ... Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams , left, fights for a rebound with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, right, argues for a call with referee Eric Lewis in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denv... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, right, argues for a call with referee Eric Lewis in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, front, is surrounded while trying to pass the ball by, from back left, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, front, is surrounded while trying to pass the ball by, from back left, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, forward Torrey Craig and guard Jamal Murray in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, fouls Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul as he picks up a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketb... Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, fouls Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul as he picks up a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102 on Saturday night.

It was the 32nd regular-season triple-double for Jokic, tying him with Rajon Rondo for 11th all-time. He also has four in the playoffs.

All five Denver starters scored in double figures, including Will Barton with 18 points and Jamal Murray with 14, to help the Nuggets beat the Thunder for a seventh straight time.

Dennis Schroder had 22 points to lead the Thunder. Steven Adams had 18 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul finished with 15 points and 10 assists.

Leading by three at the break, Denver used a 12-2 burst late in the third quarter to take a 77-62 lead. Abdel Nader had the Thunder's lone basket in that span while Murray highlighted the Denver surge with a lob off the backboard that he put back through the net with a two-handed dunk.

Torrey Craig later hit a 3-pointer and Juancho Hernangomez had a driving layup to help Denver take an 82-68 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder narrowed the deficit to five points on a jumper by Gilgeous-Alexander with 6:50 left to play, but the Nuggets then scored nine straight points, including a dunk and 3-pointer by Jokic for a 102-88 advantage with 4:35 remaining. The Thunder couldn't mount another threat.

The Nuggets got off to a hot start, opening a 22-6 lead early, but the Thunder steadily gained on them and Adams' dunk pulled Oklahoma City to within 52-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: G Hamidou Diallo remains sidelined with a hyperextended right elbow strain. ... G Terrance Ferguson missed a fifth consecutive game with right hip soreness.

Nuggets: F Paul Millsap was inactive after leaving Thursday night's game early because of a right quadricep strain.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Return home to play the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Nuggets: Complete a back-to-back by hosting the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports