Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Loui... Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) falls over Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy (5) as Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) watches during the fi... St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) falls over Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy (5) as Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) controls the puck as Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturda... St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) controls the puck as Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome (17) watches the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends during the second period of an NHL... Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome (17) watches the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford keep their eyes on a loose puck during the third period of an NHL ... St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford keep their eyes on a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Chicago Blackhawks' David Kampf (64), of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (33) chase after a loose puck along the boards during t... Chicago Blackhawks' David Kampf (64), of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (33) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' David Perron shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Lou... St. Louis Blues' David Perron shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Chicago Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist, right, of Sweden, is unable to score as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50), Robert Bortuzzo and Ryan ... Chicago Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist, right, of Sweden, is unable to score as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50), Robert Bortuzzo and Ryan O'Reilly (90) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) falls as he battles for a loose puck with Chicago Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist (27), of Sweden, during the second perio... St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) falls as he battles for a loose puck with Chicago Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist (27), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Tyler Bozak, right, scores past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, ... St. Louis Blues' Tyler Bozak, right, scores past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk capped a four-goal, third-period rally with a late tally as the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Chicago led 1-0 heading into the third period and Brandon Saad and Patrick Kane scored in the first 4:16 of play, giving the Blackhawks a three-goal lead before the Blues staged a stirring rally.

St. Louis scored four times in a span of 12:54 to erase the deficit. Tyler Bozak, who scored twice for St. Louis, and Jacob de la Rose scored in a 12-second span to tie it at 3-3. It was the first NHL goal for de la Rose.

Faulk notched the game-winner at 17:34. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves for the win.

Saad scored the game’s first goal just 19 seconds into the second period for Chicago, which has lost four in a row.

Corey Crawford made 34 saves for Chicago.

NOTES: Kane has 63 points in 64 games against St. Louis, his highest total against any NHL team. ... St. Louis public address announcer Tom Calhoun worked his 1,500th successive game on Saturday. The streak began on Jan. 4, 1987. ... The Blackhawks had a string of five successive games with a power-play goal snapped. ... Bozak skated in his 700th contest. ... St. Louis LW Alexander Steen returned to the lineup after missing the previous 16 games with a high ankle sprain.

