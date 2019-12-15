  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/15 11:51
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97
Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86
N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72
Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86
Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89
Philadelphia 32 17 10 5 39 98 92
Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103
N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101
Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107
Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109
Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100
Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108
Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98
Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
Detroit 34 9 22 3 21 74 132
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86
Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80
Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88
Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104
Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109
Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100
Minnesota 33 16 12 5 37 102 107
Vancouver 32 16 12 4 36 105 95
Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101
Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97
San Jose 34 15 17 2 32 92 120
Chicago 33 12 15 6 30 89 107
Los Angeles 34 13 18 3 29 86 109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.