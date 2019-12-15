|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|34
|24
|5
|5
|53
|125
|97
|9-3-4
|15-2-1
|3-2-1
|Boston
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|115
|86
|12-1-5
|9-6-1
|8-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|22
|7
|2
|46
|92
|72
|13-2-1
|9-5-1
|6-2-1
|Carolina
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|107
|86
|10-5-0
|10-6-2
|2-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|10
|4
|42
|110
|89
|14-4-2
|5-6-2
|5-2-3
|Philadelphia
|32
|17
|10
|5
|39
|98
|92
|10-2-4
|7-8-1
|6-2-2
|Buffalo
|34
|16
|11
|7
|39
|107
|103
|10-3-3
|6-8-4
|6-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|16
|12
|4
|36
|103
|101
|8-6-2
|8-6-2
|6-2-0
|Montreal
|33
|15
|12
|6
|36
|105
|107
|8-8-3
|7-4-3
|4-5-2
|Toronto
|34
|16
|14
|4
|36
|110
|109
|7-4-4
|9-10-0
|5-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|110
|100
|8-7-1
|8-5-2
|9-2-0
|Florida
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|109
|108
|9-7-2
|6-5-3
|3-4-1
|Columbus
|32
|12
|14
|6
|30
|79
|98
|8-8-1
|4-6-5
|4-5-2
|Ottawa
|33
|14
|17
|2
|30
|90
|103
|9-5-0
|5-12-2
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|31
|9
|17
|5
|23
|75
|114
|4-7-5
|5-10-0
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|34
|9
|22
|3
|21
|74
|132
|5-11-1
|4-11-2
|3-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|34
|20
|8
|6
|46
|102
|93
|10-4-3
|10-4-3
|7-1-1
|Colorado
|32
|21
|8
|3
|45
|117
|86
|10-3-2
|11-5-1
|5-4-0
|Dallas
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|90
|80
|12-4-2
|7-7-2
|7-4-2
|Arizona
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|96
|82
|8-7-1
|11-4-3
|6-3-3
|Winnipeg
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|94
|88
|9-5-1
|10-6-1
|5-2-1
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|106
|109
|8-6-3
|10-7-1
|8-3-1
|Calgary
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|95
|104
|10-4-2
|8-9-2
|5-5-1
|Vegas
|35
|17
|13
|5
|39
|103
|100
|8-6-3
|9-7-2
|7-3-1
|Minnesota
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|102
|107
|9-1-3
|7-11-2
|2-6-1
|Vancouver
|32
|16
|12
|4
|36
|105
|95
|8-4-3
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|Nashville
|31
|14
|12
|5
|33
|102
|101
|9-6-4
|5-6-1
|5-4-0
|Anaheim
|33
|14
|15
|4
|32
|87
|97
|9-7-2
|5-8-2
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|34
|15
|17
|2
|32
|92
|120
|9-8-0
|6-9-2
|7-5-0
|Chicago
|33
|12
|15
|6
|30
|89
|107
|7-7-3
|5-8-3
|2-5-2
|Los Angeles
|34
|13
|18
|3
|29
|86
|109
|10-6-1
|3-12-2
|5-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT
Colorado 3, New Jersey 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Carolina 4, Calgary 0
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 1
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO
Detroit 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Florida 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.