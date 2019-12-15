Christmas is in the air at American Institute in Taiwan. Christmas is in the air at American Institute in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is ushering in its first Christmas at its new home after relocating to Taipei’s Neihu District in May.

Golden, sparkling reindeers festoon the outdoor area of the AIT campus, while Christmas trees and ornaments inside the buildings are full of seasonal cheer. The holiday decor suggests a merry Xmas at the de-facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan, in the absence of official diplomatic relations.

AIT Spokesperson Amanda Mansour told CNA that Christmas is the time of year when Americans make their houses “homely.” She said staff members are in the holiday spirit, excited about spending the first festival at the new facility.

The AIT complex in Neihu, completely built by the U.S. government, is testimony to Washington’s commitment to deepening ties with the island country, said Mansour. She also took the opportunity to extend her well-wishes to the people of Taiwan, wrote CNA.

AIT, which has been in existence for 40 years, said on its Facebook page it wished to achieve even more from its “new, state-of-the-art facility” over the coming 40 years.

AIT is full of holiday spirit (CNA photos)