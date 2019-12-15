San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills dribbles that ball as Phoenix Suns' Tyler Johnson defends in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game... San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills dribbles that ball as Phoenix Suns' Tyler Johnson defends in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) goes for the ball during the tipoff in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game against th... San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) goes for the ball during the tipoff in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Phoenix Suns' Ricky Rubio signs an autograph for a fan prior a regular-season NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City, Saturd... Phoenix Suns' Ricky Rubio signs an autograph for a fan prior a regular-season NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns line up on the court during the singing of the Mexican national anthem prior their regular-season NBA baske... The San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns line up on the court during the singing of the Mexican national anthem prior their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan scores against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturda... San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan scores against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, left, goes for a basked against Phoenix Suns' Frank Kaminsky in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketbal... San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, left, goes for a basked against Phoenix Suns' Frank Kaminsky in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

San Antonio Spurs' Trey Lyles, left, defends against Phoenix Suns' Dario Saric in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico... San Antonio Spurs' Trey Lyles, left, defends against Phoenix Suns' Dario Saric in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patty Mills made a jumper from the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Phoenix Suns 121-119 in overtime Saturday.

DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling — after a foul by Mikal Bridges — down the right side of the lane, but missed the free throw. The ball went out of bounds on a scramble after the missed free throw, and San Antonio kept the ball after a replay review.

Phoenix, with star guard Devin Booker sitting out because of a sore forearm, overcame a late seven-point deficit to force overtime on Kelly Oubre Jr's 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds.

Mills led the Spurs with 26 points. DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray each added 18, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16.

Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists for Phoenix. Frank Kaminsky added 22, and Oubre had 17,