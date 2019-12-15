All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 33 23 5 5 51 120 95 N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72 Boston 33 20 7 6 46 111 84 Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86 Pittsburgh 32 18 10 4 40 105 85 Philadelphia 31 17 9 5 39 97 88 Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103 Montreal 32 15 11 6 36 104 105 Tampa Bay 30 16 11 3 35 108 95 N.Y. Rangers 31 16 12 3 35 100 97 Florida 31 15 11 5 35 107 104 Toronto 33 15 14 4 34 106 108 Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98 Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103 New Jersey 31 9 17 5 23 75 114 Detroit 33 8 22 3 19 72 131 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86 St. Louis 33 19 8 6 44 98 90 Arizona 34 19 11 4 42 96 82 Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88 Dallas 33 18 11 4 40 86 79 Edmonton 34 18 12 4 40 105 105 Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104 Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100 Vancouver 32 16 12 4 36 105 95 Minnesota 32 15 12 5 35 98 106 Nashville 30 14 11 5 33 101 97 San Jose 34 15 17 2 32 92 120 Anaheim 32 13 15 4 30 83 94 Chicago 32 12 14 6 30 86 103 Los Angeles 33 13 18 2 28 82 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.