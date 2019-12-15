JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has hired former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as its head coach.
Enoch Nkwe will assist Boucher as they prepare for the forthcoming test series against England. The first of a four-test series begins Dec. 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Faf Du Plessis was also confirmed as the Proteas' test captain.
The 43-year-old Boucher played 147 tests and 295 one-day internationals before retiring in 2012 due to an eye injury.
Ottis Gibson was released as head coach in August after a poor World Cup.
___
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports