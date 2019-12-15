  1. Home
German Summaries

By  Associated Press
2019/12/15 01:05

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Bayern 6, Bremen 1

Bayern: Philippe Coutinho (45, 63, 78), Robert Lewandowski (45, 72), Thomas Muller (75).

Bremen: Milot Rashica (24).

Halftime: 2-1.

Hertha Berlin 1, Freiburg 0

Hertha Berlin: Vladimir Darida (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Mainz 0, Dortmund 4

Dortmund: Marco Reus (32), Jadon Sancho (66), Thorgan Hazard (69), Nico Schulz (84).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cologne 2, Leverkusen 0

Cologne: Jhon Cordoba (73), Sebastiaan Bornauw (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

SC Paderborn 1, Union Berlin 1

SC Paderborn: Kai Proger (33).

Union Berlin: Marcus Ingvartsen (7).

Halftime: 1-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 0, Arminia Bielefeld 0

Halftime: 0-0.

St. Pauli 3, SV Wehen Wiesbaden 1

St. Pauli: Viktor Gyokeres (22, 90), Henk Veerman (86).

SV Wehen Wiesbaden: Manuel Schaffler (70).

Halftime: 1-0.

Karlsruher SC 1, SpVgg Greuther Furth 5

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (26).

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (19), Tobias Mohr (29), Paul Jaeckel (61), Havard Nielsen (77), Jamie Leweling (90).

Halftime: 1-2.