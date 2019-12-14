  1. Home
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/14 14:07
An anti-government demonstrator is sprayed by a police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Student protests have b...
A man carries a rug at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A new budget designed to resist crippling U.S. trade embargoes was p...
Shoppers at a retail district pass by the American lingerie company Victoria's Secrets store in Beijing on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. China deputy trade e...
Kashmiri Muslim children pray as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar, Indian contro...
Boys play at a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Tens of thousands of internally displaced Afghans liv...
A U.S. Marine stands in front of the USS Missouri during a ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Saturday, Dec...
Starlings sit on the backs of fallow deer standing in the high grass of a nature reserve during drizzle in Moenchbruch near Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday...
Women carry sacks of firewood on their heads in the Bagram road in Parwan province of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Rahmat G...
A beam of sunlight shines on pro-democracy protesters as they march on a street in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Thousands of people took to the st...
Mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome early Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, before a House Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the impeachment inquiry of Pres...
A migrant carries water to the Vucjak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. It has been reported that Bosnian officia...

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see. This week's gallery includes people making their way through shadows in Tehran's Grand Bazaar; boys playing among debris in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul; and fog shrouding the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 7-13, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.