Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) scores the game winning goal as Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) and defenseman Esa Lindell (2... Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) scores the game winning goal as Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) defends during overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) is congratulated by forward Mark Stone (61) after scoring the game winning goal in overtime of an NHL... Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) is congratulated by forward Mark Stone (61) after scoring the game winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored on a backhander 51 seconds into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn tied it with 5:11 remaining in the third period. He worked a give-and-go, passing from behind the net to Tyler Seguin, then skating into the slot to deflect Seguin’s return pass past goalie Malcolm Subban.

Taylor Fedun put the Stars ahead 1-0 in the first period. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in the second on goals by William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson. Subban made 28 saves for his first victory in three career games against Dallas.

Ben Bishop stopped 28 shots for Dallas. The stars had won three in a row and 10 of 11 home games.

AVALANCHE 3, DEVILS 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to reach 50 points this season and lead Colorado past New Jersey.

Colorado moved back to the top of the Western Conference standings with its eighth win in nine games. The Avalanche's only loss in that stretch came in overtime, giving them a nine-game points streak.

Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz had 37 saves for Colorado. Mirco Mueller scored for the Devils. They are 0-6-1 over their last seven games.

New Jersey pulled forward Taylor Hall from the lineup just before the game for precautionary reasons, the team said. Hall has been the subject of trade rumors of late and was not held out due to injury.