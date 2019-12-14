  1. Home
  2. World

Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/12/14 06:53
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Argentinos Jrs 16 8 6 2 16 11 30
Boca Juniors 16 8 5 3 19 7 29
Lanus 16 8 5 3 23 19 29
Velez Sarsfield 16 8 4 4 17 11 28
River Plate 15 8 3 4 29 14 27
Arsenal 16 8 3 5 27 20 27
Rosario Central 16 6 8 2 23 16 26
Racing Club 16 6 8 2 20 18 26
San Lorenzo 16 8 2 6 23 22 26
Newell's 16 7 4 5 25 20 25
Atletico Tucuman 16 7 4 5 17 15 25
Talleres 16 7 3 6 22 18 24
Estudiantes 16 7 3 6 16 13 24
Defensa y Justicia 16 6 3 7 13 14 21
Independiente 15 6 3 6 17 19 21
Banfield 16 5 5 6 13 13 20
Santa Fe 16 5 5 6 15 20 20
CA Central Cordoba SE 16 4 6 6 17 19 18
Colon 16 5 1 10 16 26 16
Huracan 16 3 6 7 8 16 15
Gimnasia 16 4 2 10 18 19 14
Patronato Parana 16 3 4 9 11 23 13
Aldosivi 16 3 3 10 13 25 12
Godoy Cruz 16 3 0 13 16 36 9

___

Friday, Dec. 6

Colon 0, Aldosivi 2

Independiente 0, Banfield 1

Saturday, Dec. 7

Huracan 0, Arsenal 2

Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Newell's 2

Lanus 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Dec. 8

Gimnasia 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Defensa y Justicia 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Rosario Central 1, Boca Juniors 0

River Plate 0, San Lorenzo 1

Monday, Dec. 9

Patronato Parana 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Argentinos Jrs 1, Estudiantes 1

Thursday, Dec. 12

Arsenal 2, Colon 1

Friday, Dec. 13

Independiente 2, Newell's 3