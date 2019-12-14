TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The mayor of Hengchun angered Taiwanese by handing out business cards in the United States showing the five-star flag of communist China, reports said Saturday (December 14).

Lu Yu-tung (盧玉棟), the mayor of the Pingtung County township which includes the popular beach resort of Kenting, had the cards printed in 2014, when his city still received many Chinese tourists, the Central News Agency reported.

An overseas Taiwanese in the U.S. saw the card with a map of Hengchun and a red background with five gold stars in the top left corner, and angrily reported the fact to the Taiwan Statebuilding Party, which alerted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lu wasn’t expected to return to Taiwan until next Monday (December 16), but a local official in Hengchun defended the mayor by saying the image was designed both to represent five-star service in the resort and to make Chinese visitors feel more at home.

Since the business cards had been distributed at an official event in Florida to promote Hengchun, it amounted to representing a Taiwanese town as part of China, the Liberty Times quoted the Taiwan Statebuilding Party as saying.

