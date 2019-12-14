  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/14 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 281.50 282.00 276.20 278.05 Down .90
Jan 281.25 281.90 276.00 277.40 Down 1.40
Feb 281.60 282.50 276.75 277.75 Down 1.50
Mar 281.35 283.10 276.55 278.10 Down 1.55
Apr 282.50 282.50 278.65 278.65 Down 1.55
May 282.50 284.05 277.65 279.10 Down 1.65
Jun 281.20 281.20 279.30 279.50 Down 1.65
Jul 282.75 283.85 278.75 279.85 Down 1.65
Aug 280.15 Down 1.65
Sep 285.15 285.15 280.15 280.35 Down 1.70
Oct 280.75 Down 1.70
Nov 280.95 Down 1.70
Dec 284.15 285.05 280.20 281.00 Down 1.75
Jan 281.35 Down 1.75
Feb 281.55 Down 1.75
Mar 281.60 Down 1.80
Apr 281.70 Down 1.80
May 282.05 Down 1.75
Jun 282.25 Down 1.80
Jul 282.35 Down 1.85
Aug 282.50 Down 1.85
Sep 282.65 Down 1.85
Oct 282.75 Down 1.85
Nov 282.90 Down 1.85
Dec 283.05 Down 1.85
Mar 283.35 Down 1.85
May 283.45 Down 1.85
Jul 283.60 Down 1.85
Sep 283.65 Down 1.85
Dec 283.70 Down 1.85
Mar 283.80 Down 1.85
May 283.85 Down 1.85
Jul 283.90 Down 1.85
Sep 283.95 Down 1.85
Dec 286.05 Down 1.85
Mar 286.10 Down 1.85
May 286.15 Down 1.85
Jul 286.20 Down 1.85
Sep 286.25 Down 1.85