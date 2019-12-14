New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|281.50
|282.00
|276.20
|278.05
|Down .90
|Jan
|281.25
|281.90
|276.00
|277.40 Down 1.40
|Feb
|281.60
|282.50
|276.75
|277.75 Down 1.50
|Mar
|281.35
|283.10
|276.55
|278.10 Down 1.55
|Apr
|282.50
|282.50
|278.65
|278.65 Down 1.55
|May
|282.50
|284.05
|277.65
|279.10 Down 1.65
|Jun
|281.20
|281.20
|279.30
|279.50 Down 1.65
|Jul
|282.75
|283.85
|278.75
|279.85 Down 1.65
|Aug
|280.15 Down 1.65
|Sep
|285.15
|285.15
|280.15
|280.35 Down 1.70
|Oct
|280.75 Down 1.70
|Nov
|280.95 Down 1.70
|Dec
|284.15
|285.05
|280.20
|281.00 Down 1.75
|Jan
|281.35 Down 1.75
|Feb
|281.55 Down 1.75
|Mar
|281.60 Down 1.80
|Apr
|281.70 Down 1.80
|May
|282.05 Down 1.75
|Jun
|282.25 Down 1.80
|Jul
|282.35 Down 1.85
|Aug
|282.50 Down 1.85
|Sep
|282.65 Down 1.85
|Oct
|282.75 Down 1.85
|Nov
|282.90 Down 1.85
|Dec
|283.05 Down 1.85
|Mar
|283.35 Down 1.85
|May
|283.45 Down 1.85
|Jul
|283.60 Down 1.85
|Sep
|283.65 Down 1.85
|Dec
|283.70 Down 1.85
|Mar
|283.80 Down 1.85
|May
|283.85 Down 1.85
|Jul
|283.90 Down 1.85
|Sep
|283.95 Down 1.85
|Dec
|286.05 Down 1.85
|Mar
|286.10 Down 1.85
|May
|286.15 Down 1.85
|Jul
|286.20 Down 1.85
|Sep
|286.25 Down 1.85