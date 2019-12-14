TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) confirmed Saturday (December 14) it had received a request from troubled Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) to resume its services, adding it would discuss the matter after the weekend.

The airline suddenly announced earlier in the week that it would suspend its services from December 13, causing anger from passengers and travel agents and confusion about its motives.

Chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維) first disappeared but then emerged at a news conference to say he had been victim of a scam perpetrated by four men. The case led to his interrogation by prosecutors and to a ban on him leaving the country.

Since the CAA had almost immediately rescinded FAT’s operations permit, a claim by Chang that he would resume flights before the weekend did not come through.

The CAA said it would discuss the FAT request next Monday (December 16), the Central News Agency reported. According to Chang, a total of NT$100 million (US$3.3 million) in new funding would arrive within a week, allowing FAT to resume flights and to keep all its staff in place. Taipei City’s Department of Labor Affairs earlier targeted the carrier with fines for not having announced massive layoffs 60 days beforehand, as the law requires.

