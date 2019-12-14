  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s CAA agrees to discuss revival of Far Eastern Air Transport

Airline chairman says funds are on the way

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/14 16:00
CAA to discuss FAT revival after weekend.

CAA to discuss FAT revival after weekend. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) confirmed Saturday (December 14) it had received a request from troubled Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) to resume its services, adding it would discuss the matter after the weekend.

The airline suddenly announced earlier in the week that it would suspend its services from December 13, causing anger from passengers and travel agents and confusion about its motives.

Chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維) first disappeared but then emerged at a news conference to say he had been victim of a scam perpetrated by four men. The case led to his interrogation by prosecutors and to a ban on him leaving the country.

Since the CAA had almost immediately rescinded FAT’s operations permit, a claim by Chang that he would resume flights before the weekend did not come through.

The CAA said it would discuss the FAT request next Monday (December 16), the Central News Agency reported. According to Chang, a total of NT$100 million (US$3.3 million) in new funding would arrive within a week, allowing FAT to resume flights and to keep all its staff in place. Taipei City’s Department of Labor Affairs earlier targeted the carrier with fines for not having announced massive layoffs 60 days beforehand, as the law requires.
Far Eastern Air Transport
FAT
CAA
Chang Kang-wei

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 500 Taiwan passengers still stranded overseas by FAT's sudden flight suspensions
Over 500 Taiwan passengers still stranded overseas by FAT's sudden flight suspensions
2019/12/13 10:33
Taiwan’s Far Eastern Air Transport suspends all flights from Dec.13
Taiwan’s Far Eastern Air Transport suspends all flights from Dec.13
2019/12/12 15:58
CAA mulling new terminal for Kaohsiung airport
CAA mulling new terminal for Kaohsiung airport
2019/12/09 19:10
Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines passes test ahead of operating license
Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines passes test ahead of operating license
2019/11/28 14:33
Taiwan opens first national drone testing site
Taiwan opens first national drone testing site
2019/09/12 17:16