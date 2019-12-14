"Judy" will be released in Taiwan on Dec. 20. (Cai Chang International photo) "Judy" will be released in Taiwan on Dec. 20. (Cai Chang International photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The award-nominated film "Judy" starring Renée Zellweger will be released in Taiwan on Dec. 20.

Featuring the life of the legendary American movie star, Judy Garland, it focuses on the last years of her life, when she lived in London. Zellweger is best known for movies such as "Bridget Jones's Diary," "Chicago," and "Down With Love."

Garland’s life reflects the sadness behind the glamorous entertainment business, according to film company Cai Chang International. Director Rupert Goold said the script, written by Tom Edge, intrigued him by emphasizing just the beginning and end of Garland’s career.



Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland (Cai Chang International photo)

Zellweger has been nominated as Best Actress in the category of Motion Picture Drama by the 77th Golden Globe Awards for her role in the film "Judy." Additionally, the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Awards announced that Zellweger is a nominee for the Best Actress Award.

Film writer Lindsey Bahr commented that Zellweger is so undeniably perfect as Garland that it almost makes up for the shortcomings of the film. "Judy" is itself a fine and imperfect look at Garland's last years of life, but it really should have been something transcendent — Zellweger's performance demands it, Bahr said.

At the preview in Taipei, the audience cried after Zellweger performed Garland’s, “Over The Rainbow,” a company spokesperson said. “Judy” will be released in Taiwan on Dec. 20, the same day as Ip Man.



"Judy" Trailer (Youtube)