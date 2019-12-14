PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates with PSG's Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between PSG an... PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates with PSG's Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between PSG and Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The goal was disallowed on a VAR (video assistant referee) decision. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The French first division will begin on Aug. 7 next season.

That Friday night match will be followed by the remaining first-round games on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9.

The 19th round of 38 will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20 before the winter break. The league will resume on Jan. 8 and the final round of games will all be held simultaneously on May 23.

The promotion-relegation playoff between the side finishing 18th in the first division and the team winning the second division playoff will be over two legs, on May 27 and 30.

