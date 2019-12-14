TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has asked the World Bank to drop a requirement that its Taiwanese staff hold a passport from China, reports said Saturday (December 14).

According to news website Axios, human resources at the global institution said Taiwanese staff or job seekers should present identification documents from China, forcing them out of a job if they did not renounce their original Taiwanese citizenship.

MOFA heard about the policy and immediately mobilized to demand a revision of the situation, the Central News Agency reported.

However, when Axios contacted the World Bank, it expressed regret, adding management took steps to “revise the guidance.” The policy toward Taiwanese staff was a key subject of internal online questions at the bank ahead of a “town hall” meeting with the institution’s leadership.

“Why is Management allowing a member state to trample on the rights and dignity of staff? How can the Bank have any moral and ethical standing and on what basis can the Bank defend such an abhorrent treatment of its own staff?” Axios quoted the internal forum.

Similar demands for Chinese passports were also posted on the bank’s internal website last March, but it later blamed the post on a technical error and removed it, Axios reported.

