  1. Home
  2. World

Presidents Cup Cards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/14 00:06
Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
Friday
INTERNATIONAL 6½, UNITED STATES 3½
Foursomes
United States 2½, International 2½

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, US 353-425-455-344-544-4xx

Louis Oosthuizen-Adam Scott, Int 453-434-543-334-434-4xx

International, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 453-433-453-345-434-543

Adam Hadwin-Joquin Niemann, Int 353-525-444-444-425-544

United States, 1 up.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Webb Simpson-Patrick Reed, US 353-434-443-435-444-4xx

Marc Leishman-Abraham Ancer, Int 442-524-434-334-435-4xx

International, 3 and. 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Justin Thomas-Tiger Woods, US 453-324-454-444-344-443

Byeong Hun An-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 463-423-345-434-444-444

United States, 1 up.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Gary Woodland-Rickie Fowler, US 453-425-443-444-534-334

Sungjae Im-Cameron Smith, Int 343-444-444-435-434-444

Halved.