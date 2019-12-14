Presidents Cup Cards

|Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|Friday
|INTERNATIONAL 6½, UNITED STATES 3½
|Foursomes
|United States 2½, International 2½
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, US 353-425-455-344-544-4xx
Louis Oosthuizen-Adam Scott, Int 453-434-543-334-434-4xx
International, 3 and 2.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 453-433-453-345-434-543
Adam Hadwin-Joquin Niemann, Int 353-525-444-444-425-544
United States, 1 up.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Webb Simpson-Patrick Reed, US 353-434-443-435-444-4xx
Marc Leishman-Abraham Ancer, Int 442-524-434-334-435-4xx
International, 3 and. 2.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Justin Thomas-Tiger Woods, US 453-324-454-444-344-443
Byeong Hun An-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 463-423-345-434-444-444
United States, 1 up.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Gary Woodland-Rickie Fowler, US 453-425-443-444-534-334
Sungjae Im-Cameron Smith, Int 343-444-444-435-434-444
Halved.