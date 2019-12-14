TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has grown in size and scope to welcome more visitors every year, but the opening on Saturday (Dec. 14) of a multifunctional food court in Terminal 2 provides much more than might be expected.

A record 11.11 million foreign tourists have come to Taiwan so far this year, the Tourism Bureau announced Friday (Dec. 13). Hence the opening of the country's first-ever airport food court to accommodate a 100-room pod hotel, "The Stay," is particularly timely.

The new food court, "Taiwan Temple Avenue," is managed by I-Mei Gourmet Supplier (義美吉盛). It sits next to the nation's largest airport observation deck and recreates the ambience of a 1930s Taiwan street scene.

Located on the fifth floor of Terminal 2, it occupies a record 6,000 square meters. There are 10 restaurants, arts and crafts stores, a hotel, a Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant, TimHoWan, two Japanese restaurants, Ramen Iroha and Teishoku Yayoi, and a Taiwan-style restaurant, Jin Xian Braised Pork on Rice.

I-Mei Gourmet Supplier, the country's leading food court operator, runs two other dining spaces at the busy airport, which caters to more than 130,000 passengers daily. The restaurants are Atlas of Taiwan Gourmet on the second floor underground, and Bees' Journey on the second floor.

Taiwan Temple Avenue was designed to recreate a 1930s atmosphere that evokes a golden age for the country. It also offers accommodation services, making it the country’s first hotel inside the International Airport.

Among the guests at the opening ceremony on Saturday were Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦), I-Mei Gourmet Supplier Chairman Luis Ko (高志明), I-Mei Foods Chairman Henry Kao (高志尚), and other national business executives.

Capsule hotel "The Stay." (Taiwan News photo)

Japanese restaurant Ramen Iroha. (Taiwan News photo)

The view from the country's largest airport observation deck. (Taiwan News photo)