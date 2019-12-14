  1. Home
  2. Society

Man who planted suspected bomb at Taiwan KMT office nabbed after gunfight

Motives are unclear: investigators

  409
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/14 13:42
A bomb disposal expert tackles a bottle thrown into the street by the suspect.

A bomb disposal expert tackles a bottle thrown into the street by the suspect. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man suspected of planting an explosive device at a Kuomintang (KMT) office in Tainan was caught alive after a massive gunfight in Kaohsiung early Saturday (December 14) morning.

The incident began on Thursday (December 12) when a man approaching 50 named Wu (吳) walked to a KMT party office in the Tainan City district of Houbi and left a package which contained several items including wires, a glass box, powder and a liquid of an unknown nature, the Central News Agency reported.

The next day in the evening, police went to find the suspect at an apartment he rented in Kaohsiung to try and persuade him to come in for questioning, but the visit turned into a 10-hour standoff.

Starting around 4 a.m. Saturday, police launched two waves of attacks which involved the firing of 100 rounds and tear gas grenades. However, it took a third wave at 7 a.m. before Wu was shot and injured, and could be overpowered, CNA reported.

He was hit by bullets in four places but was not in any danger. Police would have to wait until after his medical treatment before they could question him about his motives.
bomb
bomb threat
Houbi
gunfight
Tainan
Kaohsiung
KMT

RELATED ARTICLES

Facebook shuts down groups supporting Taiwan KMT presidential candidate
Facebook shuts down groups supporting Taiwan KMT presidential candidate
2019/12/13 17:10
Taiwan business associations back opposition KMT presidential candidate
Taiwan business associations back opposition KMT presidential candidate
2019/12/11 15:33
CAA mulling new terminal for Kaohsiung airport
CAA mulling new terminal for Kaohsiung airport
2019/12/09 19:10
KMT leads DPP in Taiwan legislator-at-large election
KMT leads DPP in Taiwan legislator-at-large election
2019/12/09 17:53
Taiwan KMT justifies shoving of 'strange auntie' cop
Taiwan KMT justifies shoving of 'strange auntie' cop
2019/12/09 17:30