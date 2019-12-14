A bomb disposal expert tackles a bottle thrown into the street by the suspect. A bomb disposal expert tackles a bottle thrown into the street by the suspect. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man suspected of planting an explosive device at a Kuomintang (KMT) office in Tainan was caught alive after a massive gunfight in Kaohsiung early Saturday (December 14) morning.

The incident began on Thursday (December 12) when a man approaching 50 named Wu (吳) walked to a KMT party office in the Tainan City district of Houbi and left a package which contained several items including wires, a glass box, powder and a liquid of an unknown nature, the Central News Agency reported.

The next day in the evening, police went to find the suspect at an apartment he rented in Kaohsiung to try and persuade him to come in for questioning, but the visit turned into a 10-hour standoff.

Starting around 4 a.m. Saturday, police launched two waves of attacks which involved the firing of 100 rounds and tear gas grenades. However, it took a third wave at 7 a.m. before Wu was shot and injured, and could be overpowered, CNA reported.

He was hit by bullets in four places but was not in any danger. Police would have to wait until after his medical treatment before they could question him about his motives.

