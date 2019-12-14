TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wordwave Festival 2019 at Huashan Cultural Creative Park until Monday (Dec. 16) is exploring the love of reading.

The 7th edition of Wordwave Festival (華文朗讀節), hosted by Taiwan Cultural and Creative Development Foundation (TCCDF) has the theme, “The power of stories.” It is curated by Taiwanese writer Hu Chuan-an (胡川安), president of magazine “One Day” (小日子) Liu Kuan-yin (劉冠吟), and chief editor of the magazine Qiu Dao-yu (秋刀魚), Eva Chen (陳頤華).

TCCDF Chairman Wang Rung-wen (王榮文), who founded the festival, said Germany's Leipzig Book Fair was Wordwave's reference and the idea is to connect writers with readers. Professionals from a variety of artistic disciplines, including singers and actors, will give speeches.



This bed is one of the "stages" hosting talks. (Taiwan News photo)

The four-day event has five main areas, such as the Read-Out Salon, Youth Story Booth, and “Family Story House.” Conversations between editors, authors, and readers are taking place in the Read-Out Salon.

Liu Kuan-yin said this year she wanted to “pull” readers back to books, as internet celebrities and gossip seem to be taking over. “Reading is sexy,” Liu said.

TCCDF has released a strong lineup of guest speakers, including the singer Enno Cheng (鄭宜農), TV host Hsieh Che-ching (謝哲青), and female writer Chang Man-chuan (張曼娟). There are also food, arts and crafts, and drink stands inside the venue.

The event is free. Visit the website and Facebook page for further information.



The venue is cozy, with cushions and mats. (Taiwan News photo)



Large-scale illustrations inside the venue. (Taiwan News photo)