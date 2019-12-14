Seven people were killed in a suspected arson attack on an apartment complex in Tainan City's Yujing District early Saturday. (Courtesy of CNA) Seven people were killed in a suspected arson attack on an apartment complex in Tainan City's Yujing District early Saturday. (Courtesy of CNA)

Seven people were killed in a suspected arson attack on an apartment complex in Tainan City's Yujing District early Saturday (Dec.14).

The fire was reported at around 1 a.m. at the three-story building, which was used as a retreat for followers of the Yi Kuan Tao religious sect, according to the southern city's Fire Bureau.

While 39 of the 46 residents managed to escape and survive, the other seven who were trapped in the building died, the bureau said.

Police have brought back a 21-year-old suspect surnamed Tseng (曾) for questioning, after he called police claiming that he set the blaze.