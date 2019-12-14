  1. Home
  2. Society

Seven people dead in alleged arson attack in Tainan

A 21-year-old suspect claimed to set the blaze

  105
By  Central News Agency
2019/12/14 09:50
The police inspecting the fire scene of the burned complex

The police inspecting the fire scene of the burned complex (CNA photo)

Seven people were killed in a suspected arson attack on an apartment complex in Tainan City's Yujing District early Saturday.


The fire was reported at around 1 a.m. at the three-story building, which was used as a retreat for followers of the Yi Kuan Tao religious sect, according to the southern city's Fire Bureau.


While 39 of the 46 residents managed to escape and survive, the other seven who were trapped in the building died, the bureau said.


Police has brought back a 21-year-old suspect surnamed Tseng (曾) for questioning, after he called police claiming that he set the blaze.
arson
Tainan
fire

RELATED ARTICLES

Art installation in S. Taiwan recognized at 2019 Landscape Awards
Art installation in S. Taiwan recognized at 2019 Landscape Awards
2019/12/07 17:46
Taipei police suspect arson as cause of fire near four-faced Buddha
Taipei police suspect arson as cause of fire near four-faced Buddha
2019/12/07 14:29
Taiwan police nabs man who threw egg at presidential billboard
Taiwan police nabs man who threw egg at presidential billboard
2019/11/30 20:02
Taiwan police officers injured in car crash during visit by vice-presidential candidate
Taiwan police officers injured in car crash during visit by vice-presidential candidate
2019/11/29 20:28
Homeless American English teacher charged with arson in S. Taiwan
Homeless American English teacher charged with arson in S. Taiwan
2019/11/28 17:54