The president of StarLux Airlines Co. Ltd., a newly established Taiwan-based international carrier, said the carrier will start to sell tickets next week before launching services in January.

Ho Chien-hua (霍健華) said ticket sales will begin Dec. 16 ahead of the start of flights to Macau, Penang in Malaysia and Da Nang in Vietnam scheduled for Jan. 23, one day before next Lunar New Year's Eve, aiming to tap the upcoming busy Lunar New Year holiday.

The ticketing announcement came after StarLux on Dec. 10 obtained approval for its operations from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

The airline was founded in May 2018 by Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), a former chairman of EVA Airways, one of Taiwan's two leading international carriers.

In addition to the ticketing information, StarLux said the flights scheduled for Jan. 23 to Macau, Da Nang and Penang will take off at 7:30 a.m., 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., respectively.

StarLux will offer three round trip flights to Macau per day, two to Da Nang and one to Penang.

StarLux has said it will focus on routes within Asia in the initial stage of its operations but will expand its network to North American destinations from 2022, targeting high-end travelers.

According to the carrier, its second Airbus A321neo will be delivered in late December after the delivery of the first one in October, with the delivery of the third scheduled for mid-January.

Delivery of a total of 10 of the aircraft will be completed by 2021.

The carrier is planning to build up a fleet of 27 aircraft comprising the 10 A321neo planes and 17 wide-body A350s.

In the case of the 17 A350s, StarLux said, delivery will start at the end of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

StarLux said the A350s will be used on long-haul flights to North America.