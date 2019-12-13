In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo provided by Michael Schade, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Unst... In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo provided by Michael Schade, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Unstable conditions continued to hamper rescue workers from searching for people missing and feared dead after the volcano off the New Zealand coast erupted in a towering blast of ash and scalding steam while dozens of tourists explored its moon-like surface. (Michael Schade via AP, File)