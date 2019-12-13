  1. Home
  2. World

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/13 16:31
In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, a police officer watches as pro-democracy protesters march on a street in Hong Kong. Thousands of people too...
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo provided by Michael Schade, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Unst...
In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a traveller passes by a display at the Beijing Daxing International Airport near Beijing. The airport bu...
In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, pro-democracy protesters flash their smartphones lights as they gather on a street in Hong Kong. Thousands o...
In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, a beam of sunlight is cast on the pro-democracy protesters as they march on a street in Hong Kong. Thousands...
In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin by royal bearers during the Roy...
In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Queen Suthida, center, marches as King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin by royal...
In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, an Indian police officer aims his gun before firing at stone throwing protesters in Gauhati, India. No on...
In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a woman enters an exhibition hall featuring an interactive installation artwork titled "Kinesis #3 – Dis...
In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Rural Fire Service firefighters control a backburn in an effort to contain an approaching fire near Nattai...
In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, New Zealand's Neil Wagner celebrates after catching Australia's David Warner during play in the first cri...
In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, a woman jumps in front of a light installation over the Cheonggye stream on the eve of the Christmas Fest...

In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, a police officer watches as pro-democracy protesters march on a street in Hong Kong. Thousands of people too...

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo provided by Michael Schade, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Unst...

In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a traveller passes by a display at the Beijing Daxing International Airport near Beijing. The airport bu...

In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, pro-democracy protesters flash their smartphones lights as they gather on a street in Hong Kong. Thousands o...

In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, a beam of sunlight is cast on the pro-democracy protesters as they march on a street in Hong Kong. Thousands...

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin by royal bearers during the Roy...

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Queen Suthida, center, marches as King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin by royal...

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, an Indian police officer aims his gun before firing at stone throwing protesters in Gauhati, India. No on...

In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a woman enters an exhibition hall featuring an interactive installation artwork titled "Kinesis #3 – Dis...

In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Rural Fire Service firefighters control a backburn in an effort to contain an approaching fire near Nattai...

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, New Zealand's Neil Wagner celebrates after catching Australia's David Warner during play in the first cri...

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, a woman jumps in front of a light installation over the Cheonggye stream on the eve of the Christmas Fest...

A police officer watches as pro-democracy protesters march on a street in Hong Kong.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand, that left 16 dead.

A traveler passes by a display at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which was built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion) and can handle 72 million passengers a year.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com