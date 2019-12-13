In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a medic administers medicine to a recovering drug user at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern... In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a medic administers medicine to a recovering drug user at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. Researchers estimate about 4 million Indians use heroin or other opioids, and a quarter of them live in the Punjab, India's agricultural heartland bordering Pakistan. These pills, the world had been told, were safer than the OxyContins, the Vicodins, the fentanyls that had wreaked so much devastation. But now they are the root of what the United Nations named “the other opioid crisis," an epidemic featured in fewer headlines than the American one, as it rages through the most vulnerable places on the planet. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)