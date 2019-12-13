In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, Jyoti Rani, a recovering tramadol drug user, breaks down while narrating her story at a de-addiction center in...
In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, Jyoti Rani, a recovering tramadol drug user, breaks down while narrating her story at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. Rani’s addiction began with heroin. When her 14-year-old son died, she fell into depression. “I wanted to kill myself, but I ended up becoming an addict,” she cried. A doctor prescribed tramadol to help kick the habit, instead, she formed a new one. She locked herself in her room, not eating or taking care of two children. Rani used tramadol until she ran out of money and entered treatment. Now her family tells her she’s her old self again. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)