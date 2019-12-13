|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|33
|23
|5
|5
|51
|120
|95
|Boston
|33
|20
|7
|6
|46
|111
|84
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|21
|7
|2
|44
|89
|70
|Carolina
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|103
|86
|Pittsburgh
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|105
|85
|Philadelphia
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|97
|88
|Buffalo
|33
|16
|11
|6
|38
|105
|100
|Montreal
|32
|15
|11
|6
|36
|104
|105
|Tampa Bay
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|108
|95
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|100
|97
|Florida
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|107
|104
|Toronto
|33
|15
|14
|4
|34
|106
|108
|Columbus
|31
|12
|14
|5
|29
|76
|94
|Ottawa
|32
|13
|17
|2
|28
|86
|100
|New Jersey
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|74
|111
|Detroit
|33
|8
|22
|3
|19
|72
|131
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|33
|19
|8
|6
|44
|98
|90
|Colorado
|31
|20
|8
|3
|43
|114
|85
|Arizona
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|96
|82
|Winnipeg
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|94
|88
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|12
|4
|40
|105
|105
|Calgary
|34
|18
|12
|4
|40
|95
|100
|Dallas
|32
|18
|11
|3
|39
|84
|76
|Vegas
|34
|16
|13
|5
|37
|100
|98
|Vancouver
|32
|16
|12
|4
|36
|105
|95
|Minnesota
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|98
|106
|Nashville
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|101
|97
|San Jose
|34
|15
|17
|2
|32
|92
|120
|Anaheim
|32
|13
|15
|4
|30
|83
|94
|Chicago
|32
|12
|14
|6
|30
|86
|103
|Los Angeles
|33
|13
|18
|2
|28
|82
|104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Boston 2
Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 1
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Vegas 2
Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5
Calgary 4, Toronto 2
Arizona 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Vancouver 1, Carolina 0, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, San Jose 3
|Friday's Games
Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.