RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Rain continues to play spoil sport in Pakistan’s first home test after 10 years.

The start of the third day’s play in the test match against Sri Lanka has been delayed as overnight rain leaves the outfield soggy and there is also water on the covers at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Under overcast conditions Friday, ground staff were busy clearing water from the covers with wipers which might take some time and play is unlikely to resume before lunch.

Only 18.2 overs were bowled on Thursday during the second day as Sri Lanka reached 263-6 in its first innings, losing only the wicket of Niroshan Dickwella for 33. Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 72 and Dilruwan Perera was not out 2.

Young fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi (2-47) and Naseem Shah (2-75) have two wickets each. Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Abbas took one wicket apiece as Pakistan opted to go with four pace bowlers in the first test of two-match series.

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test match in Pakistan, in a series in 2009 when terrorists attacked the touring team's bus in Lahore. The ambush killed eight people and left several Sri Lankan players and officials injured.

In the interim, Pakistan has played its home test matches on neutral territory, mostly in the United Arab Emirates.