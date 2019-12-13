All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 33 23 5 5 51 120 95 9-3-4 14-2-1 3-2-1 Boston 33 20 7 6 46 111 84 12-1-5 8-6-1 7-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 30 21 7 2 44 89 70 12-2-1 9-5-1 6-2-1 Pittsburgh 32 18 10 4 40 105 85 13-4-2 5-6-2 5-2-3 Carolina 31 19 11 1 39 103 85 10-5-0 9-6-1 2-6-1 Philadelphia 31 17 9 5 39 97 88 10-2-4 7-7-1 6-2-2 Buffalo 33 16 11 6 38 105 100 10-3-3 6-8-3 6-4-1 Montreal 32 15 11 6 36 104 105 8-7-3 7-4-3 4-4-2 Tampa Bay 30 16 11 3 35 108 95 8-6-1 8-5-2 9-2-0 Florida 31 15 11 5 35 107 104 9-6-2 6-5-3 3-3-1 Toronto 33 15 14 4 34 106 108 7-4-4 8-10-0 5-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 12 3 33 94 94 8-6-2 7-6-1 6-2-0 Columbus 31 12 14 5 29 76 94 8-8-1 4-6-4 4-5-2 Ottawa 32 13 17 2 28 86 100 8-5-0 5-12-2 5-4-1 New Jersey 30 9 16 5 23 74 111 4-7-5 5-9-0 3-3-1 Detroit 33 8 22 3 19 72 131 5-11-1 3-11-2 2-6-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 33 19 8 6 44 98 90 9-4-3 10-4-3 6-1-1 Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 114 85 9-3-2 11-5-1 5-4-0 Arizona 34 19 11 4 42 96 82 8-7-1 11-4-3 6-3-3 Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88 9-5-1 10-6-1 5-2-1 Calgary 34 18 12 4 40 95 100 10-3-2 8-9-2 5-5-1 Edmonton 34 18 12 4 40 105 105 8-5-3 10-7-1 8-3-1 Dallas 32 18 11 3 39 84 76 12-4-1 6-7-2 6-4-2 Vegas 34 16 13 5 37 100 98 8-6-3 8-7-2 7-3-1 Minnesota 32 15 12 5 35 98 106 8-1-3 7-11-2 2-6-1 Vancouver 31 15 12 4 34 104 95 7-4-3 8-8-1 4-3-1 Nashville 30 14 11 5 33 101 97 9-5-4 5-6-1 5-3-0 San Jose 33 15 16 2 32 89 114 9-7-0 6-9-2 7-5-0 Anaheim 32 13 15 4 30 83 94 8-7-2 5-8-2 4-5-1 Chicago 32 12 14 6 30 86 103 7-7-3 5-7-3 2-4-2 Los Angeles 33 13 18 2 28 82 104 10-6-1 3-12-1 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Boston 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Vegas 2

Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5

Calgary 4, Toronto 2

Arizona 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.