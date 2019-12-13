  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/13 13:01
In this Dec. 9, 2019 photo, an anti-government demonstrator is sprayed by a police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile. Student protests ...

In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, a freelance reporter reacts after being attacked by farm workers who block the entrance of the Fine Arts Palace to protes...

In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, Argentina's new President Alberto Fernandez, left, embraces outgoing president Mauricio Macri after taking the oath of of...

In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, a woman walks past a wall painted with graffiti against Bolivia's former President Evo Morales that reads in Spanish "Evo ...

In this Dec. 11, 2019 photo, relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive in a Chilean military airplane to an airbase in Punta Arenas, ...

In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, vehicles lay at the bottom of a construction site after a road collapsed due to heavy rains in the center of Brasilia, Br...

In this Dec. 9, 2019 photo, a woman joins a performance of "A Rapist in Your Path" at Venezuela square in Caracas, Venezuela. Born in Chile, the femin...

In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, a dancer of the Blacks and Whites' Carnival performs during the annual meeting of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committe...

This Dec. 5, 2019 photo shows a soccer jersey worn by Lionel Messi when he trained with Newell's Old Boys youth team, in the Museum of Sport in Rosari...

In this Dec. 12, 2019 photo, pilgrims sleep in the plaza outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. Officials estimated a crowd of 9.8 million ...

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

In Chile, ongoing student protests have become a nationwide call for equality and better social services, forcing President Sebastian Pinera to increase benefits for the poor and disadvantaged and start a process of constitutional reform.

A controversial painting of a Mexican revolutionary hero will remain on exhibit accompanied by a note saying the descendants of Emiliano Zapata do not agree with the effeminate depiction, Mexico's culture ministry said.

Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency of Argentina, returning the country to the ranks of left-leaning nations at a moment of right-wing resurgence in the Western Hemisphere. He pledged more aid for the poor and warned that the country would be unable to pay all its debts on time.

Searchers combing Antarctic seas have recovered parts of C-130 Hercules, a military transport plane, and human remains belonging to some of the 38 people aboard who vanished en route to the frozen continent.

Images of former President Evo Morales, who held office for nearly 14 years, have come to be part of the landscape in Bolivia, even if the former leader himself now lives abroad. He was forced out last month by street protests and the crumbling of support from police and military.

A new tour in the hometown of soccer super star Lionel Messi displays the modest neighborhood of La Bajada where he spent his time bicycling with friends, building forts out of branches and stones, playing hide and seek — and occasionally stealing lemons from a neighbor to make juice.

Curated by photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City. On Twitter: @moises1975