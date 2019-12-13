All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 33 20 7 6 46 111 84 Buffalo 33 16 11 6 38 105 100 Montreal 32 15 11 6 36 104 105 Tampa Bay 30 16 11 3 35 108 95 Florida 31 15 11 5 35 107 104 Toronto 32 15 13 4 34 104 104 Ottawa 32 13 17 2 28 86 100 Detroit 33 8 22 3 19 72 131 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 33 23 5 5 51 120 95 N.Y. Islanders 30 21 7 2 44 89 70 Pittsburgh 32 18 10 4 40 105 85 Carolina 31 19 11 1 39 103 85 Philadelphia 31 17 9 5 39 97 88 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 12 3 33 94 94 Columbus 31 12 14 5 29 76 94 New Jersey 30 9 16 5 23 74 111 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 33 19 8 6 44 98 90 Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 114 85 Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88 Dallas 32 18 11 3 39 84 76 Nashville 30 14 11 5 33 101 97 Minnesota 31 14 12 5 33 92 101 Chicago 31 12 13 6 30 84 98 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 33 18 11 4 40 91 80 Edmonton 33 18 11 4 40 100 99 Calgary 33 17 12 4 38 91 98 Vegas 34 16 13 5 37 100 98 Vancouver 31 15 12 4 34 104 95 San Jose 33 15 16 2 32 89 114 Anaheim 31 13 14 4 30 82 92 Los Angeles 32 12 18 2 26 80 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Boston 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Vegas 2

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 8 p.m.