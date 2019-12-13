TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mistrust of vaccines could render Taiwan vulnerable to a global pandemic, according to experts at this year's KP Chen Memorial Lecture on Friday (Dec. 13) at the College of Public Health, National Taiwan University (NTU), in Taipei.

Peter Piot and Heidi Larson, researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, spoke about historic pandemics and the continuing war against viruses. They said global mobility has sped up the spread of diseases, with more than 10 million passengers taking flights every day.

Explaining the ongoing ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Piot said medicines are not the only answer. "Even with effective vaccines, other factors might hinder progress against pandemics, such as domestic conflicts in a country."

In the latest Vaccine Confidence Index, Taiwan is in the bottom group, meaning Taiwanese have severe concerns over the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. This should be a warning sign, said Larson, who is director of the Vaccine Confidence Index, since vaccines are still a significant method of thwarting the spread of contagious diseases.

"In Taiwan's neighboring countries, like the Philippines, people stopped taking measles vaccines because they were losing confidence in them and that caused a massive measles outbreak," said Larson. "This September, we heard of another polio outbreak in the Philippines, which is also because people are under-vaccinated."

Communication is a priority for the government to establish public trust toward vaccines, especially when social media has such an influence on public opinion, Larson said. Children may not be vaccinated because their parents saw a fake photo of a kid temporarily paralyzed after being inoculated, Larson added, and this could lead to tragedy.

Larson said health officials should focus on addressing public concerns, especially during flu season, to increase overall vaccination rates.

"Information about any mandatory vaccines should be available and transparent, so we are able to say 'yes' or 'no.' That is a basic human right," said one mother in a Taiwan survey, according to delegate Chen I-kuan (官晨怡), an assistant professor at NTU.