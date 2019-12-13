All aboard Taiwan's 5-star tourist trains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With help from the award-winning J.C. Architecture (JCA) firm, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) unveiled its renovated tourist trains Friday (Dec. 13) at Taipei Main Station.

When the TRA first introduced its design plan for the tourist trains back in February, the organization was flooded with criticism from Taiwanese who said the trains were "unappealing" and "hideous." After six months of hard work by Taiwanese designers, including entrepreneur Han Wu (吳翰中) and JCA designers, the new trains wowed the crowds on Friday.

Hsieh Ching-kuen (謝進崑), a section chief of the TRA's transportation department, said that he was haunted by the criticism at the beginning of the year, so recognition for the improved trains means a lot to him. The Taiwanese design team was able to incorporate aesthetics into the design and highlight an "autumn breeze" theme with a simple color scheme and natural materials such as marble, reported CNA.

The exterior of the trains also diverges from the TRA's traditional blue; black and orange give the design an elegant touch. Reception bars that resemble hotel lobbies have also been installed in train cars to provide passengers with beverages and pastries, reported Liberty Times.



Exterior of tourist train painted orange and black. (CNA photo)



Reception bar area on new TRA train. (CNA photo)