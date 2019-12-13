TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Facebook removed 118 fan pages, 99 groups and 51 accounts in just one day Friday (December 13), making it impossible for netizens to access some pages supporting Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), according to media reports.

The company said the pages and groups had been found in violation of its guidelines, though it failed to mention which pages had been involved, the Central News Agency reported.

The issue emerged after a netizen tried to visit a Facebook group of Han supporters counting 150,000 members but could not do so, receiving a message instead that the content was not available at the moment.

The crackdown was part of Facebook’s efforts to protect the fairness of Taiwan’s elections, the company told CNA.

Following the reports, Han’s campaign office thanked his supporters for their online activities, but also urged them to respect the rules of social media such as Facebook to help safeguard Taiwan’s democracy.

Last week, the website announced data about political ad spending related to the campaign for the January 11, 2020 elections.

