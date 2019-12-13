  1. Home
Taiwan has welcomed record 11.11 million visitors in 2019 so far

First-time visitor from South Korea presented at news conference

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/13 15:57
South Korean visitor Miss Jeong (left) with Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A first-time woman visitor from South Korea helped Taiwan achieve a record 11.11 million foreign tourists so far this year, the Tourism Bureau announced Friday (December 13).

For the past five years, the annual number of arrivals exceeded 10 million, with 20 million the next target, the Central News Agency reported.

Last year’s total was 11.06 million, with certain predictions saying the number could reach as much as 11.79 million by the end of the month.

The government said it was preparing a national conference about tourism, to be followed by the publication of a whitepaper on the subject.

At a news conference Friday, the Tourism Bureau presented the 11.11 millionth visitor, a South Korean woman named Jeong (鄭) who said she wanted to taste the local food and visit Taiwan’s museums.

According to Tourism Bureau data, visitors from Northeast Asia, meaning Japan and South Korea, formed the largest group for the first 10 months of the year, totaling 27.3 percent, while tourists from China amounted to 25.8 percent, Southeast Asians to 20.7 percent, and visitors from Hong Kong and Macau to 14.6 percent. Europe and America supplied 9.5 percent of tourists in Taiwan.
Tourism Bureau
South Korea
record
foreign tourists

